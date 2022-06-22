Matisse Capital Sells 30,571 Shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF)

Matisse Capital reduced its stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Get Rating) by 60.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,571 shares during the quarter. Matisse Capital’s holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 335,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after buying an additional 151,460 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $881,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $576,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 100,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 11,124 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 6,044 shares during the period.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.37. The stock had a trading volume of 72,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,873. Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.25 and a 52-week high of $16.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.17 and a 200 day moving average of $14.32.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

