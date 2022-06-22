Matisse Capital Takes $209,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 1,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 11,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 3,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

IWF traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $217.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,635,755. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $207.97 and a one year high of $311.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.68.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.