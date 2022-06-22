Matisse Capital Takes Position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU)

Matisse Capital bought a new stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 90,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 698,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 46,481 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 194.0% during the fourth quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 224,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 148,166 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Shares of NYSE CMU traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.22. 96,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,489. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.94. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 1-year low of $3.14 and a 1-year high of $4.90.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0153 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

