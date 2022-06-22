Matisse Capital Takes Position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD)

Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 241,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,589,000. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund comprises 2.4% of Matisse Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Matisse Capital owned approximately 0.84% of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000.

NYSE:EMD traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.66. The stock had a trading volume of 125 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,015. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.74 and a twelve month high of $14.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.86.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd.

About Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

