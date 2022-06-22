Matisse Capital Trims Holdings in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF)

Matisse Capital lessened its holdings in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the period. Matisse Capital owned about 0.55% of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,997 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.54. The company had a trading volume of 4,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,233. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.10. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.46 and a 52 week high of $15.10.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.0325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

