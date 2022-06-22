McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, June 29th. Analysts expect McCormick & Company, Incorporated to post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has set its FY 2022 guidance at $3.170-$3.220 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $3.17-3.22 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect McCormick & Company, Incorporated to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $83.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.45. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $77.85 and a twelve month high of $107.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.66 and its 200 day moving average is $96.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.43%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MKC. StockNews.com began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $99.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.00.

In related news, CFO Michael R. Smith sold 19,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total value of $2,079,343.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,678,321. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MKC. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 85.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.9% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 222,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,205,000 after purchasing an additional 29,667 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter valued at about $1,761,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 61.4% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 53,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,305,000 after purchasing an additional 20,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile (Get Rating)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.