MCIA Inc Acquires 190 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

MCIA Inc increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. MCIA Inc’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.
In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $1,515,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ISRG stock traded up $8.89 on Wednesday, hitting $203.21. 38,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,909,633. The stock has a market cap of $72.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.26. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.83 and a 12 month high of $369.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $229.75 and a 200 day moving average of $278.04.
Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 27.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Intuitive Surgical Company Profile
Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.
