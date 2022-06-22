MCIA Inc Acquires 2,216 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

MCIA Inc boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,617 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the quarter. MCIA Inc’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth about $329,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 763.4% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 18,080 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,156,000 after buying an additional 15,986 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 12.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,841 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth $1,550,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

ADSK stock traded up $3.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.35. The company had a trading volume of 5,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,651,114. The company has a market capitalization of $37.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.85 and a beta of 1.43. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.20 and a 52 week high of $344.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 68.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $386,386.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $345,199.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,113 shares of company stock worth $1,078,554. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ADSK shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Autodesk from $298.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $440.00 to $335.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on Autodesk from $360.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.74.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

