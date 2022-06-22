MCIA Inc Acquires 3,549 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

MCIA Inc lifted its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Airbnb comprises 1.0% of MCIA Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. MCIA Inc’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $2,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Airbnb from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays cut their target price on Airbnb from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.55.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.40. The company had a trading volume of 150,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,933,435. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.83 billion, a PE ratio of 86.49 and a beta of 0.32. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.09 and a twelve month high of $212.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.85.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.75) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.44, for a total value of $42,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,797,398 shares in the company, valued at $812,871,117.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total value of $174,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 668,934 shares of company stock valued at $91,901,320. 32.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

