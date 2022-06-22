MCIA Inc Acquires 771 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

MCIA Inc lifted its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 771 shares during the quarter. Enbridge comprises 0.9% of MCIA Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. MCIA Inc’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $676,148,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth $380,238,000. Cook Street Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth $348,749,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 132.2% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 6,033,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $236,010,000 after buying an additional 3,435,350 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,713,610 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $846,527,000 after buying an additional 3,303,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENB. US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.42.

ENB stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.26. 155,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,700,451. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.21 and a 12 month high of $47.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.99.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $11.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 12.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.669 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 116.16%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

