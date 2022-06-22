MCIA Inc Boosts Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

MCIA Inc increased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,806 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. MCIA Inc’s holdings in NIKE were worth $976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 494,736 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $82,459,000 after purchasing an additional 102,792 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,841,000. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on NKE shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on NIKE from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on NIKE from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on NIKE from $161.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.33.

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $2.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.30. The stock had a trading volume of 344,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,621,765. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.46 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.70. The company has a market cap of $167.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. NIKE’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.19%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

