MCIA Inc Boosts Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

MCIA Inc boosted its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 276.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,875 shares during the quarter. MCIA Inc’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,018,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 1.5% in the third quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 3,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total value of $434,635.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 230,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,393,689.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $1,376,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU traded up $2.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,952,493. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.88. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.96 and a 12-month high of $314.76. The firm has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.33 and a beta of 1.05.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.08). DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 17.17% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $588.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on DOCU. Robert W. Baird set a $60.00 target price on DocuSign in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on DocuSign from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. William Blair downgraded DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on DocuSign from $80.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on DocuSign from $114.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.60.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

