MCIA Inc Buys 1,989 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

MCIA Inc raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,822 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 1.3% of MCIA Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. MCIA Inc’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,335 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,450 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,226,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 71,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,092,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 23.2% during the first quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 73,590 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,710,000 after acquiring an additional 13,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. Bank of America began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $151.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.25.

Shares of ABT traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.66. 82,219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,551,420. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.75. The stock has a market cap of $185.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.85. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $101.24 and a 1 year high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 43.62%.

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $2,712,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,407,502. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total value of $5,661,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,973,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,539,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

