MCIA Inc Buys 9,323 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

MCIA Inc raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,323 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for 6.5% of MCIA Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. MCIA Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $13,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFG. RDA Financial Network bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 25,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $560,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 141.1% during the first quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 12,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 7,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marion Wealth Management raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 90,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,673,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFG traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $79.02. 1,858,364 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.79.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

