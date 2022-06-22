MCIA Inc Cuts Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

MCIA Inc decreased its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,082 shares during the period. MCIA Inc’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $94.63. The stock had a trading volume of 5,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,526. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.50 and its 200-day moving average is $113.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.12. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $89.68 and a 1 year high of $135.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.57% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NTRS. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $126.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $128.00 to $141.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $145.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.18.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

