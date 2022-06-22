MCIA Inc Cuts Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

MCIA Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,397 shares during the quarter. MCIA Inc’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in General Mills by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 67.8% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $3,132,323.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,295,132.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,911 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $748,603.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,324,369.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,633 shares of company stock worth $5,768,339 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GIS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $67.88. 20,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,930,086. The firm has a market cap of $40.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.45. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.67 and a 52 week high of $73.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group began coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on General Mills from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.30.

About General Mills (Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

