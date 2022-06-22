MCIA Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

MCIA Inc cut its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the period. MCIA Inc’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,112,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,157,897,000 after acquiring an additional 722,076 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,171,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $678,980,000 after purchasing an additional 605,568 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,043,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,430,000 after buying an additional 123,647 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,817,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,160,000 after buying an additional 57,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,534,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,896,000 after buying an additional 12,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPC traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $85.16. The stock had a trading volume of 11,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.17. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.02 and a fifty-two week high of $86.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.70.

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $344.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.96 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 37.65% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.059 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.26%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $89.00 target price on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.83.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

