MCIA Inc Decreases Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

MCIA Inc cut its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. MCIA Inc’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLN traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,286,106. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.84. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $16.34 and a 12-month high of $25.80.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Global Clean Energy ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

