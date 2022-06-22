MCIA Inc Has $1.24 Million Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

MCIA Inc boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 53.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the quarter. MCIA Inc’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DLR. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 3,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Grassi Investment Management raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 62,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,908,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 19,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 6,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

DLR traded up $1.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.95. 8,833 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,428,117. The firm has a market cap of $36.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.26 and its 200 day moving average is $145.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $124.11 and a one year high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($1.40). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 8.13%. Digital Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.25%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total transaction of $6,877,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $27,510,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.38.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

