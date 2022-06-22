MCIA Inc Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

MCIA Inc raised its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the quarter. MCIA Inc’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 36,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 8,473 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 37,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 128.7% during the 4th quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 14,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 18,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,129,000. 64.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $16,092,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 656,563 shares in the company, valued at $72,024,961.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 59,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $6,513,411.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,312,232.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 297,700 shares of company stock worth $32,327,782. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSX traded down $2.59 on Wednesday, reaching $93.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,017,153. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $63.19 and a 1-year high of $111.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $44.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.11.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $36.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.86 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 1.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.16) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 67.60%.

PSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.47.

Phillips 66 Profile (Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.