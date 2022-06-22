MCIA Inc Has $1.49 Million Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

MCIA Inc lessened its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. MCIA Inc’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth $247,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 12.6% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 18.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 691,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,582,000 after acquiring an additional 106,568 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 6.4% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 137,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,018,000 after acquiring an additional 8,289 shares during the period. 74.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on PM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.75.

Shares of NYSE PM traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.56. The company had a trading volume of 55,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,434,993. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $85.64 and a one year high of $112.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.87. The stock has a market cap of $152.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.66.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.51%.

Philip Morris International Profile (Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.