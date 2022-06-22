MCIA Inc Increases Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

MCIA Inc grew its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 43.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 897 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. MCIA Inc’s holdings in Tesla were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at $457,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Tesla by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 781 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its holdings in Tesla by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,464 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Management acquired a new position in Tesla in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Finally, First American Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 8,098 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $900.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $335.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $960.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $897.43.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,065.00, for a total value of $3,727,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $875.23, for a total transaction of $4,376,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,625,381.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 416,669 shares of company stock worth $369,312,309. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock traded up $22.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $733.19. 491,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,488,096. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $796.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $903.89. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $615.50 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $759.87 billion, a PE ratio of 96.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

