MCIA Inc Invests $594,000 in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

MCIA Inc bought a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Poehling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 60,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after buying an additional 4,817 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Citigroup by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 23,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Citigroup by 111.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 20,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 10,759 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $81.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.87.

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.78. 244,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,302,040. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.02. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.40 and a 12 month high of $74.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.28. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The business had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

