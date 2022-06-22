MCIA Inc Lowers Stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

MCIA Inc lowered its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 752 shares during the quarter. MCIA Inc’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,390,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,512,636,000 after buying an additional 426,489 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,776,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $815,524,000 after purchasing an additional 899,103 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,803,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $442,028,000 after purchasing an additional 775,502 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,583,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,332 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,198,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $306,584,000 after purchasing an additional 176,769 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 6,301 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $204,215.41. Following the sale, the director now owns 102,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,331,845.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 18,376 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $596,301.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,066,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IPG traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.33. 27,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,437,650. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.43 and a 1 year high of $39.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.60.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 45.31%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Argus upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Barclays lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.44.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.