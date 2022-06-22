MCIA Inc Lowers Stock Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

MCIA Inc lowered its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,159 shares during the quarter. MCIA Inc’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 13,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 6,835 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 69,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,035,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $595,000.

NYSEARCA IXN traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 820 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,964. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $44.28 and a 12 month high of $65.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.84.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

