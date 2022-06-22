MCIA Inc Makes New Investment in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

MCIA Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 115,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,580,000. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF accounts for about 2.2% of MCIA Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. MCIA Inc owned approximately 0.12% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,134,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,184,000 after buying an additional 2,695,240 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,309,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 238.0% in the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,522,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,853 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,298,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,090,000 after buying an additional 9,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 960,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,672,000 after buying an additional 18,370 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:COMT traded down $1.12 on Wednesday, reaching $41.97. 8,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,139,366. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.92 and its 200-day moving average is $38.15. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.85 and a fifty-two week high of $46.28.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.