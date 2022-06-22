MCIA Inc Purchases 111 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

MCIA Inc grew its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. MCIA Inc’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Align Technology by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC boosted its stake in Align Technology by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

ALGN stock traded up $6.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $236.69. The company had a trading volume of 18,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,994. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $228.35 and a 52 week high of $737.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $297.05 and a 200 day moving average of $438.71. The company has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.77.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.29). Align Technology had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $973.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. Analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $575.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $620.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $625.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Align Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $586.20.

In related news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $264,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,190 shares in the company, valued at $4,809,799.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 6,700 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $298.48 per share, with a total value of $1,999,816.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 174,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,174,602.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

