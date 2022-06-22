MCIA Inc Purchases 172 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

MCIA Inc increased its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,634 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the quarter. MCIA Inc’s holdings in Illumina were worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 510.5% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 116 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Illumina by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 138 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Illumina news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.83, for a total transaction of $126,161.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total value of $53,712.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at $8,987,820.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,448 shares of company stock valued at $1,873,183. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $360.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $555.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Illumina from $400.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $435.92.

NASDAQ:ILMN traded up $0.78 on Wednesday, reaching $184.02. 28,529 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,384,725. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $257.17 and its 200-day moving average is $320.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $182.46 and a 1-year high of $526.00.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

