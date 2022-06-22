MCIA Inc Purchases 210 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

MCIA Inc grew its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,742 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for approximately 1.2% of MCIA Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. MCIA Inc’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 2,350.0% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $6.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $369.65. 36,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,362,231. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $404.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $468.38. The stock has a market cap of $174.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.08. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $338.00 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADBE. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.31.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at $163,808,209.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total transaction of $1,111,587.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,450,995.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,538 shares of company stock worth $4,793,387. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

