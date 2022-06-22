MCIA Inc Purchases 2,548 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

MCIA Inc raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,272 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the period. MCIA Inc’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.0% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.51. The stock had a trading volume of 67,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,317,733. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.14 and a 1 year high of $55.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.20. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.4775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.34%.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on WBA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 11th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.77.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

