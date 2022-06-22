MCIA Inc Purchases 2,966 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

MCIA Inc raised its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 114.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,559 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for 0.9% of MCIA Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. MCIA Inc’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Oppenheimer lowered Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wedbush upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $590.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Pivotal Research downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $360.54.

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $10.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $181.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,074,063. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $700.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $205.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $366.84. The company has a market cap of $80.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.61. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

