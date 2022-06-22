MCIA Inc Purchases 773 Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

MCIA Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the quarter. MCIA Inc’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 50,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,099,000.

Get iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA AOR traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $47.48. The stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,249. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $46.87 and a 12-month high of $57.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.24.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.