MCIA Inc Purchases Shares of 105,435 iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

MCIA Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 105,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,049,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises 3.8% of MCIA Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWR. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,826,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,800,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460,482 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,406,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,124,000 after purchasing an additional 962,918 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,873,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,625,000 after purchasing an additional 86,741 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,076,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,402,000 after purchasing an additional 517,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,071,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,347,000 after buying an additional 53,129 shares during the last quarter.

IWR stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.53. The stock had a trading volume of 27,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,296,746. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.55. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $62.28 and a 52-week high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

