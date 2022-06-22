MCIA Inc Raises Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

MCIA Inc boosted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 1.4% of MCIA Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. MCIA Inc’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MA traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $317.92. 61,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,702,462. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $303.65 and a 52-week high of $399.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $345.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $353.31. The company has a market cap of $309.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.40%.

MA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.94.

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $569,765.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total transaction of $35,411,079.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,629,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,511,671,107.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 327,543 shares of company stock worth $108,482,025 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

