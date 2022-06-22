MCIA Inc Raises Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

MCIA Inc grew its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,345 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. MCIA Inc’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 537.5% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. 55.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at $311,106,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.58. 42,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,442,893. The company has a market capitalization of $123.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $147.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.50.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 42.14%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 108.20%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.25.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

