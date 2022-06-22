MCIA Inc Raises Stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

MCIA Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,025 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the quarter. MCIA Inc’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,552,659 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $907,215,000 after acquiring an additional 194,326 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,140,847 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $544,945,000 after purchasing an additional 609,709 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,841,909 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $190,186,000 after purchasing an additional 15,229 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,504,013 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $100,679,000 after buying an additional 31,485 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 460.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,322,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $88,501,000 after buying an additional 1,086,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

RIO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. HSBC initiated coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Liberum Capital cut Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank cut Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,780 ($70.80) to GBX 5,730 ($70.19) in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,938.40.

Shares of RIO stock traded down $2.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.04. The company had a trading volume of 148,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,797,365. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.60 and a 200 day moving average of $73.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.93. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $59.58 and a 1-year high of $89.51.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

