MCIA Inc Raises Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

MCIA Inc boosted its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the quarter. MCIA Inc’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 50.1% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 435,313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $85,334,000 after purchasing an additional 145,224 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,817 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in General Dynamics by 275.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 41,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,096,000 after acquiring an additional 30,300 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 0.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,113,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $414,262,000 after purchasing an additional 9,989 shares in the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total value of $2,532,526.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 124,605 shares in the company, valued at $29,647,267.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GD shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.00.

GD stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $217.55. 4,446 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,243,115. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $182.66 and a 1 year high of $254.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.20.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.12. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.15%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

