MCIA Inc Raises Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

MCIA Inc grew its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 78.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,941 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,797 shares during the period. MCIA Inc’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in PayPal by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PayPal by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in PayPal by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in PayPal by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PYPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $173.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.71.

PayPal stock traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,613,019. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.29 and its 200 day moving average is $122.87. The company has a market cap of $85.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.47 and a 52-week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.