MCIA Inc Reduces Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

MCIA Inc lowered its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 842 shares during the quarter. MCIA Inc’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.55.

DUK stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.78. 15,512 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,723,334. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.44. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $95.48 and a 52-week high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.34.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.77%.

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $46,708.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,885,511.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

