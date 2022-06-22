MCIA Inc Sells 1,274 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

MCIA Inc lowered its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the quarter. MCIA Inc’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. New World Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $341,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 254.1% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth $402,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,361,000. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded up $1.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.00. 11,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,745,750. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.18 and a fifty-two week high of $249.27. The stock has a market cap of $77.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $170.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.14.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 49.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.82%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZTS. Citigroup reduced their target price on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.43.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $387,806.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,239,025.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total value of $301,085.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,786.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

