MCIA Inc Sells 1,343 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

MCIA Inc decreased its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the period. MCIA Inc’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth $268,032,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 195.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,591,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,169,000 after buying an additional 1,052,909 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 122.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,375,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,360,000 after buying an additional 758,323 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth $49,357,000. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $45,314,000. 60.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SO traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $67.60. The stock had a trading volume of 56,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,760,134. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $71.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.99. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $60.12 and a 52-week high of $77.24.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 10.09%. Southern’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.93%.

SO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Southern in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.88.

In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 96,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $7,052,142.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 100,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $7,005,350.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 307,831 shares of company stock valued at $22,373,794 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

