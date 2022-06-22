MCIA Inc Sells 1,614 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

MCIA Inc cut its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,614 shares during the period. MCIA Inc’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,999,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,740,000 after acquiring an additional 858,585 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,886,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,391,000 after acquiring an additional 6,568,960 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,739,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,153,000 after acquiring an additional 723,835 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,143,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,364,000 after acquiring an additional 456,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,031,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,353,000 after acquiring an additional 48,533 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

USMV stock traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.44. 3,669,620 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.33.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.