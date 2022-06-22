MCIA Inc Sells 465 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

MCIA Inc trimmed its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. MCIA Inc’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $558,176,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 396.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,231,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $420,996,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380,171 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,620,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,508,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 101.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,981,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,178,000 after acquiring an additional 999,881 shares in the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total transaction of $445,278.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

EMR stock traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.59. 61,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,662,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.68. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $78.54 and a 1-year high of $105.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.02. The company has a market cap of $46.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.42.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.10%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.12.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

