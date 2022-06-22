MCIA Inc Sells 552 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

MCIA Inc trimmed its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. MCIA Inc’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture stock traded up $3.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $286.20. 13,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,118,186. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $268.17 and a 12 month high of $417.37. The company has a market cap of $181.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $296.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $330.59.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total transaction of $1,036,128.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,252,703.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total transaction of $1,969,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,866 shares in the company, valued at $52,269,352.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Cowen decreased their target price on Accenture from $375.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.85.

About Accenture (Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.