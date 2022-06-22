MCIA Inc Sells 627 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

MCIA Inc cut its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 44.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. MCIA Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SMI Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Chandler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Chandler Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,761,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 242,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,479,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 17,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Square LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 8,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period.

IVV stock traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $378.61. 338,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,811,058. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $408.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $437.26. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $364.03 and a one year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

