MCIA Inc Sells 7,246 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

MCIA Inc reduced its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,246 shares during the quarter. MCIA Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IYE. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $79,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYE traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.41. 130,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,713,132. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.37. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a one year low of $24.49 and a one year high of $49.31.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

