MCIA Inc Sells 846 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

MCIA Inc trimmed its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 846 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle International makes up approximately 1.0% of MCIA Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. MCIA Inc’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 678,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,672,000 after purchasing an additional 17,148 shares in the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter valued at $1,699,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in Crown Castle International by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 5,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 95,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,962,000 after purchasing an additional 33,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,708,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

In other Crown Castle International news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $185,440.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,606.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total transaction of $2,120,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,920.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,000 shares of company stock worth $3,261,230. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock traded up $3.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.93. The company had a trading volume of 9,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,070. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.00. The stock has a market cap of $71.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.20 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $153.70 and a 12-month high of $209.87.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 175.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CCI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on Crown Castle International from $184.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($233.68) to €214.00 ($225.26) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.71.

About Crown Castle International (Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.