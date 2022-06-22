mdf commerce (MDF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

mdf commerce (TSE:MDF – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, June 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.08) per share for the quarter.

Shares of MDF stock opened at C$2.88 on Wednesday. mdf commerce has a 52-week low of C$2.25 and a 52-week high of C$11.29. The stock has a market cap of C$126.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.50, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$2.69 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.76.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDF shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of mdf commerce in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$4.00 target price on the stock. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of mdf commerce from C$5.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$9.30.

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include strategic sourcing, ecommerce, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplace.

