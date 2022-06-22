MeaTech 3D (NASDAQ:MITC) Stock Price Down 2.8%

MeaTech 3D Ltd. (NASDAQ:MITC – Get Rating) fell 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.40 and last traded at $3.45. 27,387 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 36,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.55.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.12 and a 200-day moving average of $5.12.

Get MeaTech 3D alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MeaTech 3D by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of MeaTech 3D by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 5,893 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of MeaTech 3D during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of MeaTech 3D during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of MeaTech 3D by 15.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 7,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

MeaTech 3D Ltd., a deep-tech food company, engages in the development of cultivated meat technologies to manufacture cultivated meat without animal slaughter. The company develops a three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MeaTech 3D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeaTech 3D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.