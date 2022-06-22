Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MPW. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.13.

Shares of MPW opened at $14.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.65. Medical Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $14.10 and a 52-week high of $24.13.

Medical Properties Trust ( NYSE:MPW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $409.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.31 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 70.61% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 615,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $13,117,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 285,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $5,996,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,961,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,263,942.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPW. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1,635.1% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

